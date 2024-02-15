News

Kirkwall stop on Aberdeen flights to continue until mid-March

February 15, 2024 0
Flights between Sumburgh and Aberdeen will continue to stop in Kirkwall en-route until the middle of March.

Loganair had previously said that the temporary move would end on 3rd March.

But the airline announced today (Thursday) that would extend until 15th March.

It apologised for the move, blaming delays to its new ATR-72 aircraft.

Morning and evening flights between Aberdeen and Kirkwall, and Aberdeen and Sumburgh, will operate on a circular route between the three airports.

Loganair said: “We appreciate that schedule changes are never welcome, but the steps taken mean the number of daily services has not been impacted.

“Instead, morning and evening flights will simply continue on a circular route, with stop overs linking the three airports producing a slightly longer flight time than usual.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank affected customers for their patience at this time.”

