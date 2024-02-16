Darts tournament in memory of loving husband and father checks out for charity

Darts competition entrants and organisers, pictured from l-r, runner-up Craig Sneddon, Josh Thomson, Richard Hughson, winner Philip Mowat, Karen Thomson and Mark Spall.

A darts tournament held in memory of a loving husband and father has raised more than £1,700 for charity.

Karen Thomson, who has helped organise the event every year since 2009 – other than during the pandemic – said she had been “blown away” by the show of generosity.

The annual outing is a way of celebrating the life of her husband, James Thomson from Brae, who died in a tragic building site accident in 2007, aged just 26.

He would have been 43 on Sunday.

Organised with help from friends Mark Spall and Richard Hughson, the latest tournament took place at the Mid Brae Inn on 28th December, with 32 keen competitors battling it out through friendly rivalry.

Inter-county competitor Philip Mowat claimed the trophy after defeating Craig Sneddon in the final.

But Alzheimer Scotland’s Lerwick branch was the biggest winner last week when it received proceeds from the event totalling £1,709.

Mrs Thomson said the charity had been selected as it was a cause that was close to their hearts, and a disease which affected so many people.

“We were blown away with the generosity of all who came to take part and spectate, digging deep and contributing to raise an astonishing total,” she added.

“It was so nice to see new young players coming along and taking part.

“It’s the one day I really look forward to – being around James’s friends and those that love to play darts, hearing stories about James.”

Mrs Thomson said he had been a loving, caring husband and father and he was always in her thoughts.

Two of the couple’s three children, Kayleigh, 24, and Josh, 19, are now old enough to attend the tournament.

Mrs Thomson was still pregnant with their third child, Cheyenne, 16, when the tragedy happened.

She said it would be “spectacular” when she turns 18 and all three children can attend the tournament “keeping their dad’s memory alive”.

Mr Spall was good friends with Mr Thomson and said he would have been pleased to know the tournament was still going with such success.

“We’re delighted to have held the event and even more so to have raised so much money,” he said.

“It’s fantastic to have received so much interest and generosity.

“We’re all really chuffed people dug so deep.”

Mr Spall and Mr Hughson play for the Mirrie Dancers, currently in the premier league, and were able to recruit the competitors via word of mouth and social media.

He said there was a good mix of younger players and some high standard games, particularly in the later stages. Mrs Thomson thanked Mr Spall and Mr Hughson for their support in ensuring the tournament went smoothly and has grown to become such a success.

She also thanked the Mid Brae Inn for hosting the event and providing soup and sandwiches.