In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 16th February) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Man charged with Sandness murder.
  • Report and pictures from the Nesting and Girlsta Up-Helly-A’.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Results of The Shetland Times fixed links survey.
  • Councillors to consider motion to call for Gaza ceasefire.
  • SIC to decide to ditch or delay high-profile projects.
  • Loganair avoid questions over chartered oil and gas flights.
  • The first in a series of articles from Israeli Fred Schlomka.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Woman gives Aberdeen LEZ warning to islanders.
  • SPORT: Council urged to fund new 3G pitch.
