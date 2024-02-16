In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 16th February) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Man charged with Sandness murder.
- Report and pictures from the Nesting and Girlsta Up-Helly-A’.
- EXCLUSIVE: Results of The Shetland Times fixed links survey.
- Councillors to consider motion to call for Gaza ceasefire.
- SIC to decide to ditch or delay high-profile projects.
- Loganair avoid questions over chartered oil and gas flights.
- The first in a series of articles from Israeli Fred Schlomka.
- EXCLUSIVE: Woman gives Aberdeen LEZ warning to islanders.
- SPORT: Council urged to fund new 3G pitch.
