Northmavine fired up for Up-Helly-A’

Kevin Craigens February 16, 2024 0
The galley Skál was sent to a fiery grave.

The galley Skál may have met a fiery finish but the night has only just begun for the guizers in Northmavine this evening (Friday).

Guizer Jarl Alan Doull and his Jarl’s Squad led a procession 13 squads from the Hillswick Hall north along the A970 towards Urafirth.

Many lined at the sides of the road crackling with anticipation to get a glimpse of the Guizer Jarl and his galley as torch-bearing guizers flanked him on either side.

Many enjoyed the wonderful evening weather with one marshal overheard saying “it can’t get much better than this.”

The guizers headed for the halls after the galley was burned with three halls set to welcome all 13 acts — Ollaberry Hall, Hillswick Hall and Sullom Hall.

