Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ begins

The Guizer Jarl Alan Doull in full voice. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.

The weekend’s celebrations have kicked off ahead of the Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ this evening (Friday).

This morning Guizer Jarl Alan Doull and his Jarl’s Squad visited the primary schools in Urafirth, Ollaberry and North Roe before lunch at the North Roe hall.

Photos: Sophie Whitehead.

His galley — Skál, the Icelandic for cheers — will be taken to her fiery end when the light up begins at 8pm around the Hillswick Hall.

Skál, along with the proclamation, were sited on the waterfront for passers by to admire.