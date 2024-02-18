Southbound Monday sailing cancelled, NorthLink says

The Hjaltland.

NorthLink have cancelled the return of Hjaltland for a second time.

The passenger ferry was due to return to service this evening after a short time in dry dock but her sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick was cancelled for operational reasons.

Her next sailing was scheduled for Monday evening at 7pm departing Lerwick for Aberdeen.

However, the ferry company has cancelled that sailing too for the same reason.

Customer service director for Serco NorthLink Ferries Billy Robb said customers who had been affected had been contacted.

“The Hjaltland is expected back in service as normal on Tuesday when she timetabled to sail north from Aberdeen,” Mr Robb added.

Affected customers are being asked to rearrange their travel for a different day with the ferry operator.