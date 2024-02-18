News

Southbound Monday sailing cancelled, NorthLink says

Shetland Times February 18, 2024 0
Southbound Monday sailing cancelled, NorthLink says
The Hjaltland.

NorthLink have cancelled the return of Hjaltland for a second time.

The passenger ferry was due to return to service this evening after a short time in dry dock but her sailing from Aberdeen to Lerwick was cancelled for operational reasons.

Her next sailing was scheduled for Monday evening at 7pm departing Lerwick for Aberdeen.

However, the ferry company has cancelled that sailing too for the same reason.

Customer service director for Serco NorthLink Ferries Billy Robb said customers who had been affected had been contacted.

“The Hjaltland is expected back in service as normal on Tuesday when she timetabled to sail north from Aberdeen,” Mr Robb added.

Affected customers are being asked to rearrange their travel for a different day with the ferry operator.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.