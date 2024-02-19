News

MRI build delayed for second week due to poor weather and NorthLink disruption

February 19, 2024 0
MRI build delayed for second week due to poor weather and NorthLink disruption

A new MRI building has been held up for the second week running due to transport issues.

NHS Shetland had expected to receive delivery of the modular sections, which will form the bespoke building, this week.

However, the health board said today (Monday) that the work would not go ahead because of ferry cancellations and poor weather forecast for later in the week.

The delivery had initially been scheduled for last week – but this was also rescheduled due to ferry issues.

NHS Shetland said it was working with the contractors to re-programme the work.

Once the sections arrive, work will continue on the interior of the buildings.

The scanner itself was previously due to arrive in mid-April and to become operational in early June.

Philips Medical Systems was awarded the £3.5m contract to provide the scanner and the bespoke building to host it last April.

It followed a huge fundraising appeal which was launched in 2018 and saw more than £1.5m raised in the first two years alone.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.