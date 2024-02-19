MRI build delayed for second week due to poor weather and NorthLink disruption

A new MRI building has been held up for the second week running due to transport issues.

NHS Shetland had expected to receive delivery of the modular sections, which will form the bespoke building, this week.

However, the health board said today (Monday) that the work would not go ahead because of ferry cancellations and poor weather forecast for later in the week.

The delivery had initially been scheduled for last week – but this was also rescheduled due to ferry issues.

NHS Shetland said it was working with the contractors to re-programme the work.

Once the sections arrive, work will continue on the interior of the buildings.

The scanner itself was previously due to arrive in mid-April and to become operational in early June.

Philips Medical Systems was awarded the £3.5m contract to provide the scanner and the bespoke building to host it last April.

It followed a huge fundraising appeal which was launched in 2018 and saw more than £1.5m raised in the first two years alone.