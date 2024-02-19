NorthLink warns of weather related disruption later this week

NorthLink has warned of possible weather related disruption to its services later this week.

The ferry operator said the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday indicated the possibility of further disruption.

Updates will be provided nearer the time.

The warning follows recent service cancellations due to dry dock delays involving the Hjaltland.

She had been due to return to service yesterday (Sunday) evening for the northbound service from Aberdeen to Lerwick but the sailing was cancelled.

Hjaltland had also been due to sail south from Lerwick to Aberdeen but this service was also cancelled.

NorthLink said she was expected to return to normal service this evening.