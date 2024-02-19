Two trophies and a new record in special sporting weekend

The Shetland Valkyries arrived back in Shetland on Sunday as five-in-a-row champions. Photo: Brian Gray

Shetland Valkyries lifted the league title for a fifth successive season on Saturday after a 57-12 win over Aberdeenshire Quines.

The side had to travel to the mainland for the league decider after both sides recorded seven wins and one defeat across the season.

And after racing into the lead early in the match they never looked back, taking home the Caledonia North Division 1 trophy for the sixth time in seven seasons.

It capped off a brilliant weekend for the isles’ sportsmen and women, with Shetland also beating Caithness 10-2 in the badminton inter-county in Yell on Friday.

And athlete Katie Dinwoodie set a new Shetland record in the 60m race at Grangemouth on Saturday.

Her time of 7.97 seconds surpassed the 8.01 second time set by Faye Cox in 2006, with Dinwoodie going on to earn a bronze medal in the final.