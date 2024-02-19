WATCH: Whalsay celebrate community takeover of the Brough Kirk 

Whalsay community crack open the champagne as they claim back ownership of the Brough Kirk. Photo: Angela Irvine

Celebrations were held in Whalsay this weekend as the community claims back ownership of the Brough Kirk.

Residents gathered at the Brough Kirk on Saturday afternoon before heading to the Isbister Hall for some tea and home-bakes.

Those at the Isbister Hall were also treated to live music from fiddlers Magnus and Evie Williamson, accordionist Jack Wilson and guitarist Liam Slater.

Whalsay Kirk Development Company chairwoman Thelma Stearn told The Shetland Times: “The group are really chuffed, we’ve had amazing support from the community.”

A number of repair works needs to be carried out on the Brough Kirk such as connecting a mains water supply to renovating the interior.

Thelma hopes through fundraising this will be possible after being left heartened by donations from all over the globe.

“Now that we’ve got our website up we’re getting donations, from all over the world, we got a big one from Australia,” she added.

