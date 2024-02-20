Park Hall to be ‘restored to former glory’

Plans have been lodged for Park Hall to be “restored to its former glory”.

The new owner is looking to redevelop the grade C listed building near Bixter with two houses for rent and one for private accommodation.

The work includes rebuilding the rear outhouse, which had partially collapsed.

Planning documents show how the applicant, Bev Powis, will carry out landscaping work including planting hedges and trees around the boundary.

According to the application, the proposals seeks to restore the hall to its “former glory” and “bring back to life a former family home that has fallen into a ruinous state”.

“The renovation will take place under the supervision of Shetland Islands Council planning department and Historic Environment Scotland,” it adds.

“The renovation will make a positive contribution to the landscape and as such we hope that the application is favourably received.”

Speaking to The Shetland Times last month, Ms Powis, who lives in Stafford, said she wanted to transform the abandoned building into a family home – with room for private renters too.

Ms Powis believes the project will take up to five years to complete.

She said she will only be changing the interior of Park Hall, with the exterior to look exactly as it did when it was built in the early 1900s.

“I first came to Shetland in 2012 and rented a cottage at the Bridge of Walls,” Ms Powis told the newspaper.

“I drove past it [Park Hall] and just fell in love with it. I said, ‘If that ever comes on the market, I’m going to buy it.’

“My son lives in Brae, and he sent me the link to the building going up for sale. I just thought, ‘that’s mine’.”

Former owners Shetland Amenity Trust put the building on market in January 2022, having previously announced it was looking for interested parties to takeover the the property.

The hall, which was built by a local doctor around 1900 is rumoured to be haunted.