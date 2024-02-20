Public urged to look out for signs of harm 

Shetland Public Protection Committee is urging everyone to look out for signs of harm and report any concerns with today (Tuesday) marking Adult Support and Protection Day.

The committee warned that some adults are at greater risk of harm due to illness, trauma and physical or mental health conditions.

As well as physical, psychological, financial or sexual harm, individuals can also be at risk through neglect or self-neglect.

Other forms of harm the committee is keen to highlight is those dependent on alcohol and drugs who can “lose awareness of the situation they are living in – or the consequences of decisions they make”.

Lindsay Tulloch, chairwoman of Shetland Public Protection Committee said: “There will be people we know living at risk of harm in all our communities.

“This may be for a number of reasons, from living with addiction, being vulnerable to financial scams, dealing with the cost of living crisis or physical and mental health concerns.

“I would urge anyone who has a concern about a friend, neighbour or family member to contact your local services for support and advice.

“This may be the police, social services or health professionals. We all have a responsibility to protect each other and keep everyone safe from harm.”

If you’re worried that someone is at risk of harm or neglect from others – or harming or neglecting themselves – contact duty social work on 01595 744468 (Out of Hours 695611).

Alternatively, you can contact the police by calling 101, or call 999 if you believe the person is in immediate danger.