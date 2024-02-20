Strike action for Bristow workers

Pilots at Bristow Helicopters will go on strike over four periods throughout March after months of pay negotiations.

The British Airline Pilot’s Association (Balpa) have given notice to Bristow Helicopter following a 96 per cent vote in favour of strikes.

Almost 93 per cent of members turned out for the vote with an almost unanimous yes vote.

Balpa general secretary Amy Leversidge said after years of pay cuts and freezes “enough was enough”.

Pilots and technical crews had operated in the “most treacherous conditions” providing vital search and rescue services, Ms Leversidge said, and they had remained loyal to the company.

“Bristow’s management has failed to listen to employees and offer decent pay deal,” she added. “We have repeatedly opened the door for them to come forward with a revised offer, but it just hasn’t come.”

Four periods of strike action will take place next month with the first lasting for three days.

Strike action will take place on the following days: