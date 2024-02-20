News

Sullom Voe workers win wage increase

Chloe Irvine February 20, 2024 0
The union Unite has today (Tuesday) confirmed that its Equans FM members working at Sullom Voe Terminal have accepted an improved wage offer.

Wages have increased by nine per cent. This figure backdates to April last year as part of a three year deal.

The union has further secured an inflation plus deal for 2024 which consists of an additional 2.5 per cent.

In 2025, there will also be a similar deal which ensures the Equans FM workers receive an additional two per cent on top of the inflation rate at the pay anniversary date in April.

The terminal workers covered by the pay deal include control room, electrical, mechanical and field operators.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has successfully negotiated another good pay deal over three years for our members working for Equans FM at Sullom Voe Oil Terminal.

“Unite is once again winning the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in the oil and gas industry.”

