Whalsay siblings set to undergo challenge in memory of their brother

Maria and Billy Hutchison with their dog Lewie.

Two siblings from Whalsay are undergoing a walking challenge next month in memory of their brother.

Maria Hutchison, 20, and Billy Hutchison, 12, will walk 100km in March to raise funds for SANDS to mark the 13th birthday of Billy’s twin Ross, who was stillborn.

Maria, who was seven at the time, said she felt mixed emotions as she now had a brother, but had lost another at the same time.

“I can mind bits about it, it was a time of mixed emotions for sure.

“You were blyde that Billy was born, but then you’re also really sad at the same time,” she told The Shetland Times.

Donations to Maria and Billy’s fundraiser can be made here.

