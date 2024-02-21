Father-of-four hid in garden shed after swearing through ex-partner’s letter box 

A father-of-four who shouted and swore at his former partner and then hid in a garden shed has been handed a 12-month supervision order.

David McArthur, 32, had previously admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and was back at Lerwick Sheriff Court for sentencing on Wednesday.

The court heard McArthur had been drinking when he attended his former partner’s home in Dunrossness on 15th January and a row broke out at around 6pm.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the accused regularly stayed at the house when visiting his children there.

Following the row, Mr MacKenzie said he left the property and began shouting and swearing at the complainer from the street outside.

The fiscal said McArthur, of Castle Place, Perth, continued to shout and swear at her through the front door letter box.

The complainer’s mother, who lives next door, was alerted by the noise and contacted the police who arrived soon after.

“They found the accused hiding in a garden shed,” Mr MacKenzie said.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the reports produced for the hearing gave a “positive” reflection on his client.

He said they indicated McArthur had shown a “mature insight” into his situation and had avoided “victim blaming”.

Mr Allan said his client was concerned about the impact of his behaviour on his children and wanted to set a good example for them.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered McArthur comply with a 12-month supervision order.

“Given your previous convictions, this is as an alternative to a custodial sentence,” the sheriff added.