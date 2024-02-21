NorthLink cancels freight sailings

A NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Freight sailings have been cancelled this evening (Wednesday) due to forecasted conditions.

The vessels Helliar and Hildasay were both scheduled to depart at 6pm this evening sailing between Aberdeen and Lerwick.

However, with gusts forecasted to be in excess of 50mph, the ferry operator has cancelled the journeys.

Passenger vessel sailings are expected to go ahead however, with the southbound sailing of Hjaltland departing at the earlier time of 3pm.

She was originally scheduled to depart at 5.30pm but is still expected to arrive in Aberdeen on schedule after a stop in Kirkwall.

Hrossey will depart Aberdeen as scheduled at 7pm however there are delays expected for arrival in Shetland tomorrow morning.