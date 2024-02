Norik Up Helly Aa Jarl squad's visit to Baltasound Junior High School. Jarl Ashley Spence with his daughters Lucy and Ada. Photo: Desley Stickle

Two Up-Helly-A’s are now under way in the North Isles.

Squads taking part in Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’ and Norick Up-Helly-A have already been visiting various locations in their areas prior to their own big days – taking place on Friday and Saturday.

