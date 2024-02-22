Loganair to expand Sumburgh-London Heathrow service

A Loganair plane landing at Sumburgh.

Loganair is to increase its flights between Sumburgh and London Heathrow to a three-times a week service from the end of March.

The airline said the popular one-stop, same-plane route would resume in early March.

And it will then expand to three flights a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays – from 31st March.

It said the service was ideal for people looking to go on short city breaks, or to make connecting flights around the world, with departures in each direction on all three days.

Loganair chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove said their routes to Heathrow had gone “from strength to strength” since they were started last April.

“We continue to fly to and from some of the most remote destinations in the country, and this summer will provide unrivalled regional connectivity for these areas, led by customer demand.”