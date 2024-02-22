News

Loganair to expand Sumburgh-London Heathrow service

February 22, 2024 0
Loganair to expand Sumburgh-London Heathrow service
A Loganair plane landing at Sumburgh.

Loganair is to increase its flights between Sumburgh and London Heathrow to a three-times a week service from the end of March.

The airline said the popular one-stop, same-plane route would resume in early March.

And it will then expand to three flights a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays – from 31st March.

It said the service was ideal for people looking to go on short city breaks, or to make connecting flights around the world, with departures in each direction on all three days.

Loganair chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove said their routes to Heathrow had gone “from strength to strength” since they were started last April.

“We continue to fly to and from some of the most remote destinations in the country, and this summer will provide unrivalled regional connectivity for these areas, led by customer demand.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

Sumburgh Airport reopens
News

Sumburgh Airport reopens

Sumburgh airport has reopened after briefly being forced to close this morning (Wednesday) due to overnight snow. HIAL confirmed the airport reopened at 8.45am. Meanwhile,…

February 7, 2024 | 11.02am
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.