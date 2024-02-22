News Sport

SIC to approach charitable trust about 3G pitch investment

February 22, 2024 0
SIC to approach charitable trust about 3G pitch investment
The rugby pitch has continually been waterlogged, causing disruption to both the men's and women's teams. Photo: Kevin Jones

The SIC is to ask Shetland Charitable Trust if it will invest in a project to build a new 3G pitch in Lerwick.

Chief executive Maggie Sandison pledged to approach the trust about funding for the £1.2m project at the full council meeting this morning (Thursday).

Over half of the costs of the synthetic pitch will come from external funders, with the Scottish Football Association putting forward £500,000.

Another £160,000 will come from sportscotland, with sports and leisure manager Neil Watt now “confident” that Scottish Rugby will provide another £50,000.

Shetland Islands Council is being asked for £490,000.

The sports and leisure manager said he could not recall, in his over 30 years with the SIC, the council receiving a grant offer as big as £500,000 for a sports project like this.

Council convener Andrea Manson questioned whether the charitable trust had been approached for funds, given the project would “benefit a fairly sizable section of our population”.

Mr Watt said they had not, and Mrs Sandison both they – and the Viking Community Benefit Fund – could both be asked.

The full council agreed to keep the project on its asset investment plan for the 2024/25 financial year.

A lengthy discussion about the same item was heard at Tuesday’s policy and resources meeting.

