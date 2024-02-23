News

Energy price cap is a ‘joke’, says Carmichael

Kevin Craigens February 23, 2024 0
Energy price cap is a ‘joke’, says Carmichael
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael. 

Having an energy price cap is a “joke” when the Northern Isles are one of the worst hit by fuel poverty, according to MP Alistair Carmichael.

This comes as the energy regulator Ofgem was announced a cut in the energy price cap today (Friday), which they said would save the average household £238 a year.

Mr Carmichael welcomed the announcement from the regulator that the price cap would likely fall from £1,928 per year at present to £1,690 from 1st April.

But he said that people in his constituency were among the worst hit by fuel poverty and a universal strategy failed to meet the needs of everyone.

“Any drop in energy prices is a positive for hard-pressed families in the isles,” he said. “It has been a pretty turbulent winter even by isles standards and so lower costs will be a partial respite.” But the Liberal Democrat said the government needed to find a way to reform the system that best suits the different areas across the United Kingdom. Mr Carmichael said: “The joke that is the price ‘cap’ gets less amusing every time it is revised.

“Sooner or later the government is going to have to think about proper reform of the energy market, with accountability and transparency, and – finally – a model that works for areas with the worst fuel poverty.”

Energy Advice Scotland’s Hazel Knowles said the cost of living crisis was “still being felt” across the country. “The level of energy-related debt across Scotland and the UK is at record levels and many people struggling to afford even basic essentials simply do not have the money to get back on track,” Ms Knowles said. It comes as the Trussell Trust revealed 47 per cent of people on Universal Credit in Scotland were finding it a constant struggle to keep on top of bills.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.