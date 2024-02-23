Heroin dealer convicted after street search reveals drugs, cash and phones

A 33-year-old heroin dealer was found with more than seven grams of the Class A drug and almost £,1700 in cash, a court heard.

Anthony Chalmers, from Gott in Tingwall, admitted being involved in the supply of heroin at Lerwick Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday).

The court heard how officers carried out a search on the accused shortly after 3pm on 12th May last year in Lovers Loan, Lerwick.

They found two mobile phones, a wrap of heroin and further bags of the drug as well as cash.

A total of 7.5g of heroin was recovered along with £1,698.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said analysis of the phones revealed “drug related talk” dating back over the preceding week.

Mr MacKenzie made a motion for the forfeiture of the drugs and phones and said he would be submitting a separate statement of information for the cash to be made subject to the proceeds of crime act.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned the case for the preparation of reports.

Chalmers will return for sentencing on 14th March when Sheriff Cruickshank will also consider the forfeiture motion and proceeds of crime matter.