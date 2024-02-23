In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 23rd February) edition of The Shetland Times:
- War of words between councillors over Gaza ceasefire motion.
- MRI scanner delayed amid NorthLink disruption.
- Bereaved families to raise money for Shetland baby loss charity.
- Report and reaction from 3G pitch debate.
- Improved transport hailed as solution to depopulation in isles.
- Sailor reveals plans to use sea to power home.
- SPORT: Report and reaction as Valkyries make it five league titles in a row.
