Stock image of the Coastguard rescue helicopter. Photo: Brain Gray.

Coastguard officers were called to help a man who was injured in an industrial accident offshore.

The team in Sumburgh received the call at 3.55pm yesterday (Friday) and despatched a helicopter to the installation 50 nautical miles north-east of Unst.

The crew arrived at the site an hour later and transferred the casualty to Aberdeen by 6.45pm.