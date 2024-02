Guizer Jarl Brian Spence with his children David and Lucia just before the off on Friday morning. Photo:Dave Donaldson

Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’ was fun-filled family occasion which brought the community out in force.

Guizer Jarl Brian Spence and his squad spread cheer throughout Yell with lots of visits ahead of the fiery finale.

Here are a few photos from the day:

The Jarl’s Squad and children aboard the galley after arriving at the school. Photo:Dave Donaldson,

Guizer Jarl Brian Spence presents the squad shield to Elsie Keith 6 and receives the shield designed by Willa Anderson at the school. Photo:Dave Donaldson

The squad visited people’s homes in Cullivoe to sing their song and stay for refreshments. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The rain held off for the procession down to the burning site. Photo:Dave Donaldson.

Lastdrager coming to her fiery end. Photo:Dave Donaldson









Pick up a copy of the next edition of The Shetland Times for more photos and a full round-up from the event.