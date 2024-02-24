News

Man charged with murder of Claire Leveque makes second court appearance

February 24, 2024
Claire Leveque. 

The man charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman in Sandness has made a second court appearance.

Aren Pearson, 39, appeared in private at the full committal hearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He entered no plea and was remanded in custody.

Pearson is charged with the murder of Claire Leveque, a Canadian national, who died following a disturbance in Sandness on Sunday, 11th February. 

Pearson’s next appearance has yet to be confirmed. 

