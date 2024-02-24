Navy bomb disposal experts destroy dangerous marine marker 

Navy experts carried out a controlled explosion on a marine marker which washed up ashore containing dangerous phosphorus.

Shetland police tweeted a video of the controlled explosion earlier today.

A marine marker which contained dangerous phosphorus was found in Shetland and was safely destroyed by a Navy Ordinance Disposal team from Faslane Naval Base. A big thank you to all the HM CoastGuard volunteers who gave up their time to help. pic.twitter.com/UudrEaaJJm — Police Scotland Shetland (@PSOSShetland) February 24, 2024

A team from the Royal Navy’s ordinance disposal team travelled up from their base at Faslane to carry out the operation.

Coastguard volunteers also assisted.

The navy has been approached for comment.