New Loganair boss feels ‘great sense of responsibility’ 

Loganair has appointed Luke Farajallah (inset) as its new chief executive. Photo: Loganair.

Loganair has appointed its new chief executive.

Luke Farajallah will begin the role on Monday, 4th March, following the resignation of Jonathan Hinkles.

Mr Farajallah, who has held senior roles at flybe, BA CitiExpress and Brymon Airways, said he was looking forward to meeting colleagues and partners.

“I feel a great sense of responsibility to ensure Loganair continues its proud tradition of being present in key regional areas and connecting people from some of the most remote areas of the UK,” he said.

“I am grateful to the board for entrusting me to lead this exceptional airline and its loyal workforce into the future.”

Mr Farajallah has also worked in the rotary sector as chief executive of Specialist Aviation and managing director of Bond Offshore Helicopters.

Loganair executive chairman Peter Simpson said he was pleased to welcome him to the role.

“His commitment to operational excellence and resilience aligns perfectly with our mission to continually improve the services we offer to our valued customers.”

Mr Hinkles resigned last month after seven years in the top role.