Norik Up-Helly-A’ Guizer Jarl gets ready for his big night

Jarl Ashley Spence with his daughters Lucy and Ada. Photo: Desley Stickle

Norik Up-Helly-A’ Guizer Jarl Ashley Spence has been gearing up for tonight’s (Saturday) procession.

Squads will be mustering at Floggie Road from 7pm before heading to the burning site on the beach.

But the Jarl’s Squad has already been getting into the spirt for the UK’s most northerly fire festival.

They have been at the Show Shed in Haroldswick this morning to meet and greet the crowds.

The committee has encouraged spectators to share cars and transport on their way to the burning site.

There is parking at Norik Kirkyard, Glenlea and Dawn Vale.

Tonight’s festivities follow-on from Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’ which attracted a good turnout last night.