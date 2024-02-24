Police officers commended for bravery 

Two Shetland police officers have been commended for bravery after responding to a house fire.

Sergeant Lara McCabe and constable Colin Crawford were among the officers, staff and members of the public recognised at the Chief Constable’s Bravery and Excellence Awards held yesterday (Friday).

The pair had previously been presented with bravery certificates from the Society for the Protection of Life from Fire following their handling of an incident in Lerwick on 24th January 2023.

Police were unable to say anything about the incident – although it is understood to related to a house fire off Lerwick Drive.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell said: “These awards shine a light on the great value policing brings to communities: keeping people safe from harm, protecting the vulnerable, bringing criminals to justice, solving problems and reducing offending.

“I want to thank and congratulate all the winners and nominees, including members of the public. Their inspiring work and brave actions illustrate how policing stands up for and with our communities.”

Justice secretary Angela Constance added: “Scotland’s police officers and staff go above and beyond every day to serve our communities. What might seem ordinary for them is, in reality, often extraordinary and I am grateful to each and every one of them.

“These awards rightly recognise the bravery and excellence shown by police officers and staff, and by volunteers and members of the public across the country. I would like to congratulate all the nominees and award-winners – their stories are truly inspiring.”