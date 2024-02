The Jarl's Squad on the shore in Haroldswick. Photo: Desley Stickle.

The daytime festivities at Norik Up-Helly-A’ have been blessed with blue skies and sunshine.

Guizer Jarl Ashley Spence and his squad have been out and about ahead of this evening’s fiery spectacle.

Photographer Desley Stickle had been capturing some of the fun in the sun.

The Jarl’s Squad on Norik beach. Photo: Desley Stickle.

Jarl’s Squad member Andrew Hunter meets up with his wife Caroline and bairns Jack and Robbie. Photo: Desley Stickle.

Jarl Ashley Spence with his wife Lauren on Norik beach. Photo: Desley Stickle.

Junior Jarl’s Squad members Lucy Spence and Millie Wright on Norik beach. Photo: Desley Stickle.

Junior Jarl’s Squad member Ada Spence in the galley. Photo: Desley Stickle.









