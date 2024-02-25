News

Coastguard takes casualty to Clickimin after offshore medical evacuation 

February 25, 2024 0
A stock image of the coastguard rescue helicopter landing at Clickimin. Photo: Jim Mullay.

The coastguard helicopter landed at the Clickimin emergency landing site late last night (Saturday) to transfer a patient for medical help.

The crew had been tasked to attend a medical evacuation around 100 nautical miles north-east of Sumburgh, shortly before 9pm.

The casualty was collected and taken to the emergency landing site in Lerwick at around 11.30pm.

They were transferred to another coastguard team and taken to the hospital for medical assistance. 

