Talent competition set to return

February 26, 2024 0
Amber Thomson was crowned Shetland's Got Talent winner in 2022. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Entries are being sought for this year’s Shetland’s Got Talent show, which raises funds for Cancer Research UK.

Singers, dancers and entertainers will battle it out for the top £250 prize on Saturday, 20th April.

And Shetland’s Relay for Life committee, which organises the event, is on the hunt for the next crop of isles’ talent.

Judges Morag Mouat, Jenny Teale and Bryan Peterson are returning, and are said to have agreed to be “open”, “honest”, and – for the right donation – “completely bribable”.

Relay for Life Shetland chairwoman Kerry Llewellyn said Shetland’s Got Talent was “always a great night of entertainment”, adding: “We have so much fun putting the event on.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, 1st March, and give audience members the chance to boo the judges and help raise much-needed funds for Cancer Research UK.

Anyone looking to enter is asked to email shetlandaccounts@yahoo.com for an entry form.

