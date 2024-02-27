First sections of new MRI building arrive for assembly

A crane will lift the sections into position. Photo: NHS Shetland.

Modular sections of the new MRI building have begun to arrive – after the project was twice delayed by weather and ferry disruption.

NHS Shetland confirmed today (Tuesday) three of the sections had already been delivered with the remainder due tomorrow.

A large crane is on site and will begin lifting the sections into position at the site of the old estates department tomorrow.

Meanwhile a mobile MRI scanner will also be visiting Shetland this week – and located in the Clickimin car park.

The modular deliveries had initially been due a fortnight ago but ran into difficulties due to strong winds and ferry cancellations.

They will then be assembled on the site of the former estates team building, which has already been demolished.

Work on the interior of the building will continue next month while the MRI scanner itself is due for delivery in mid-April.

After a period of installation, testing, commissioning and training, the service is due to be operational in June.

The health board has closed the west end of the hospital car park until the lifting works are completed.

During the delivery, there may be some minor delays to vehicles entering and exiting the car park and travelling down Cairnfield Road.

Emergency access for ambulances will be maintained throughout.

SIC parking restrictions will also be in place on the southern end of Cairnfield Road to allow safe movement of trucks up and down the road and access to the site.

NHS Shetland has apologised for any inconvenience.