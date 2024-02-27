News

Investigation after ‘abusive’ skipper incident in Scalloway

February 27, 2024 0
The SIC has said it will investigate an incident in which a skipper allegedly abused officers after oil was seen dripping into Scalloway Harbour.

The incident, which occurred on 17th February, was traced to a container filled with diesel, according to the latest harbourmaster’s report.

It was being used to fuel a fishing vessel, and officers took action to prevent any further leakage.

But the skipper allegedly was “verbally abusive” to the investigating officers, and was said to have “operated his vessel in an unsafe manner”.

The SIC said it had launched an investigation.

The harbourmasters report will be presented to the council’s harbour board on Wednesday, 6th March.

