News

‘Catastrophic’ engine failure on Skerries ferry

February 28, 2024 0
‘Catastrophic’ engine failure on Skerries ferry
The Skerries ferry Filla will be out of action for some time. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The Skerries ferry Filla suffered a “catastrophic failure” of its main engine on Friday, SIC ferries chief Andrew Inkster has said.

Local contractors and council engineers are preparing to remove the engine to investigate further.

Mr Inkster said the extent of the damage was not yet known, and that they were not able to give an estimate of when it would be repaired.

But he said that it would “not be a quick fix”, given what damage had already been observed.

The SIC has been asked for more information about how this will disrupt the service.

