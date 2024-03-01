Bressay Up-Helly-A’ under way

Three generations gather for Bressay Up-Helly-A' Calum Williamson, Marci Williamson and Nigel Williamson. Photo: Stephen Gordon

Laurance Robertson and his Bressay Jarl’s Squad congregated at the Speldiburn cafe this morning (Friday) to start the islands big day.

The fire festival is taking place a week later this year, on the first official day of spring.

This years suits have a fetching green teal kirtle, axes and a wolf motif on the shields designed by Artmachine.

A black leather waistcoat is augmented by gauntlets of a similar material. On their backs are reindeer skins, black furry boots from New Zealand and a silver plain helmet finish off the suit.

There are 23 adult guizers and nine children, of which one is a princess.

After breakfasting at the cafe at the former school, later in the morning the squad will cross Bressay Sound to “invade” Lerwick and visit Bressay pupils at the Bell’s Brae and Sound schools.

The muster for the procession begins at 7.45pm.

• A full report will appear in next Friday’s Shetland Times.