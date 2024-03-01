In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 1st March) edition of The Shetland Times:
• Former teacher accused of abusing pupils
• Outrage over plans to ‘mothball’ schools
• Higher death rate for isles cancer patients
• EXCLUSIVE: Disabled mother criticises supermarket
• Night Sky: The first of a new feature by photographer Richard Ashbee is published
• Harbour Voice: Read our four-page supplement focusing on Lerwick Harbour activities
• SPORT: Hockey team make sponsorship plea
