Shetland to the Stars success

Mac Johnson at Shetland to the Stars. Photo: UHI Shetland

UHI Shetland, in collaboration with Dynamic Earth, enjoyed an out-of-this-world jam-

packed activity day.

Shetland to the Stars Free Family Fun Day” was held today (Saturday) at the UHI Shetland Scalloway Campus.

The event, designed to engage and entertain families in all things space and science, saw an overwhelming response, with over 300 enthusiastic participants joining the festivities.

From captivating hands-on activities to awe-inspiring exhibits, the event showcased the wonders of science and astronomy in an accessible and engaging manner.

Families from all over Shetland flocked to Scalloway, turning the day into a memorable celebration of education, exploration, and community spirit.

Key highlights of the event included:

Interactive Exhibits: Attendees had the opportunity to explore a range of interactive

exhibits, providing a hands-on experience that brought the marvels of space and

science to life.

Educational Workshops: Engaging workshops, led by experienced educators and astronomers, captivated both young and old with insightful presentations and demonstrations.

Professor Jane Lewis, principal and chief executive of UHI Shetland, said: “We are thrilled to see the

incredible turnout for the ‘Shetland to the Stars Free Family Fun Day.’

“The event’s success is a testament to the community’s passion for science education and their

eagerness to participate in fun, educational activities together.”