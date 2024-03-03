Loganair helps take plant nursery off energy grid 

Paul Gover, Loganair depute station manager at Sumburgh Airport, with James and Carol Titcomb, owners at Da Barn, and their granddaughter Vaila. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The UK’s most northernly plant nursery is set to benefit from Loganair’s GreenSkies Community Fund, as the airline donates £4,500 to help take their office off the grid.

Based in Hillswick, Shetland, Da Barn is a small nursery growing ornamental plants and vegetables. The business has already taken huge steps to minimise its carbon footprint, installing solar panels to operate irrigation pumps, making deliveries around the island in an electric van, and using an innovative pot return scheme to reduce plastic waste.

The GreenSkies Community Fund from Loganair, the UK’s largest regional airline, is a groundbreaking initiative that sees charities, community groups, and small businesses across the UK supported in reaching their sustainability goals.

Loganair received nearly 250 applications for the latest round of funding and revealed today it will distribute funds to seven successful projects – one being Da Barn.

The fund’s aim is to help local organisations achieve their own goals towards a more sustainable future. This funding will enable Da Barn to install solar panels on its office roof, helping it to operate off the National Grid and be powered entirely by solar energy in the summer months.

James Titcomb, owner, Da Barn, said: “We are very thankful for this grant from Loganair that will allow us to power our office with the same energy that grows our plants. Having the solar panels will mean that our office will be entirely off-grid during the summer months.”

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “Da Barn has already taken significant steps to reduce its carbon footprint, utilising an electric van to make its deliveries around the island, and installing solar panels to operate irrigation systems throughout the nursery.

“Loganair sits at the forefront of pushing for new technologies in the aviation industry which will lessen the environmental impact of flying and support our goal of reaching net zero by 2040. It is important to us not only to reach this goal as an airline but also to offer support to the communities we serve to see them achieve their own sustainability goals.

“We are proud that we can support Da Barn, a local business that provides valuable work and resources in an island community, in reaching their sustainability goals.”

The GreenSkies Community Fund is part of Loganair’s environmental GreenSkies programme, which launched in July 2021 and includes measures ranging from carbon offsetting to investing in future flight technologies to help achieve an ambitious target of becoming net zero by 2040.

To date, Loganair has invested over £80,000 in community renewable projects through its GreenSkies Community Fund.