Family of Claire Leveque fundraising to bring her home

Claire Leveque.

The family of a 24-year-old woman who died in Sandness last month are fundraising to bring her home to Canada.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds in the memory of Claire Leveque, on behalf of her father Clint.

The family are “eager to bring Claire home” and “seek justice for this tragic loss”, according to the page.

All funds raised will go towards returning Ms Leveque’s body from Shetland to Canada, as well as any funeral arrangements.

It will also help her father come to Shetland to attend court proceedings.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.