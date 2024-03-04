RNLI volunteers to mark 200th anniversary at event in London

Aith lifeboat - Severn-class RNLB Charles Lidbury. Photo: RNLI/Nathan Williams.

Members of both Aith and Lerwick lifeboat station crews will today (Monday) attend a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey to mark the 200th anniversary of the lifesaving service.

Two volunteers from each station have travelled to be at the event to represent their crews.

John Hay and James Garrick, from Aith, will be joined by Lerwick’s Malcolm Craigie and Tommy Goudie.

The life-saving organisation was set up in a London tavern on 4th March 1824 following an appeal from Sir William Hillary.

Since then, volunteers from across the United Kingdom and Ireland have saved an incredible 146,277 lives.