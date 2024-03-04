News

‘This process is being rushed’ – councillors clash over mothballing schools

Councillors have decided not to abandon a consultation on mothballing schools in Skeld and Cullivoe.

West Side representative Liz Peterson had tried to have the move to shut the two schools paused at today’s (Monday) education and families committee.

She said the process was “being rushed” – with plans to have it completed by the Easter holidays later this month.

And she claimed the community had not been consulted, saying most people had only found out about the move in the news last week.

North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson was similarly unenthused with the move to mothball Cullivoe school, saying it would hurt the small community.

But committee chairman Davie Sandison pointed out that no decision on whether or not to close the schools was actually being taken at the meeting.

He said they were simply noting the council’s progress, with a decision to be made at a later date once the consultation was complete.

Ms Peterson moved to pause the consultation so that a review into the council’s mothballing policy could be carried out.

Her amendment only received three votes, however, with Mr Sandison’s motion to note the progress receiving seven.

The council also agreed that schools in Papa Stour, Skerries and Fetlar should remain mothballed, with an annual review.

