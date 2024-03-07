News

Post Office proposes move from Freefield to Home Furnishing

Home Furnishing. Photo: Google. 

The Post Office is proposing to move its Freefield post office to Home Furnishing on Commercial Road.

It said the lease at the Toll Clock Shopping Centre was due to expire soon, and the postmaster had taken the opportunity to find a larger premises.

The Shetland Times reported in January that a serious potential buyer had made “preliminary explorations” of taking on Home Furnishing, which had been up for sale.

The Post Office said the move would add more retail space for cards, art supplies and stationery.

The first floor would be used as the post office, with the ground floor used for retail.

Access to the post office would be from the first floor door, next to the current Home Furnishing car park.

The hours would remain the same, the Post Office said, from 9am-5.30pm on Monday to Saturday.

A consultation regarding the proposed move is now open, and will close on 18th April.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 112849.

