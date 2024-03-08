In this week’s Shetland Times
In this week’s (8th March) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Spaceport given multi-million pound government boost.
- Charities benefit from The Shetland Times donations.
- Concern for lifeline ferries voiced by tourism leaders.
- New “game-changing” NorthLink ferries could be agreed next year.
- Shetland word game taken down by New York Times.
- Whalsay’s unsung hero recognised with national award.
- FEATURE: Business Quarter highlights women in work around the isles.
- Bowlers named Top Club in tournament win.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment