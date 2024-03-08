In this week’s Shetland Times

News

Shetland Times March 8, 2024 0
In this week’s (8th March) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Spaceport given multi-million pound government boost.
  • Charities benefit from The Shetland Times donations.
  • Concern for lifeline ferries voiced by tourism leaders.
  • New “game-changing” NorthLink ferries could be agreed next year.
  • Shetland word game taken down by New York Times.
  • Whalsay’s unsung hero recognised with national award.
  • FEATURE: Business Quarter highlights women in work around the isles.
  • Bowlers named Top Club in tournament win.
