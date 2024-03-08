News Videos

Jarl Thorfinn the Mighty ‘humbled’ by support for Smuha

March 8, 2024 0
Guizer Jarl Leigh Smith aka Thorfinn the Mighty and some of his squad at Boddam sports field. 

The South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ Guizer Jarl has been “humbled” by the support he has received.

Leigh Smith, who has taken the Viking alias Thorfinn the Mighty Sigurdsson, has been out with his squad this morning ahead of tonight’s procession at Spiggie.

Speaking after the bill procession to Boddam sports field, the jarl said: “It’s been a long time coming and a lot of work.

“It’s also been very humbling, these last few months, seeing all the work that goes into the event.

“You don’t really appreciate it until you’re in this position.

“All the folk who are willing you on and looking for you to succeed and helping you to get there.”

The Jarl Squad have a busy programme of events throughout the day, including visits to Sound, Cunningsburgh, Sanwick and Dunrossness schools, Overtonlea Care Centre and Sumburgh Hotel for the official galley photos.

Tonight’s procession starts around 7pm culminating in the light up on Scousburgh Sands, also known as Spiggie beach.

