Smuha Guizer Jarl Leigh Smith celebrates as his galley burns behind him. Photo: Geoff Leask

The South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ has reached a fantastic fiery climax.

Guizer Jarl Leigh Smith led almost 500 guizers to the burning site.

It follows a jam-packed day with Leigh, who took on the Viking alias Thorfinn the Mighty Sigurdsson, taking part in a busy programme of events.

The evening procession made its way by Spiggie Loch before the burning on Scousburgh Sands.