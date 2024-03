Smuha reaches the school in Cunningsburgh. Photo: Alex Dodge

It has been a fun-filled day for Smuha Guizer Jarl Leigh Smith and his family, as the daytime events have shown.

Members of the squad have been visiting Cunningsburgh and Sandwick schools during the morning events.

In Cunningsburgh, children sang for the Jarl’s Squad as they enjoyed the event.

It comes ahead of the main procession tonight, in which almost 500 guizers will take part.

Leigh Smith and family, Willum, Georgie, Vicki & Annie leave Ness boating club after a hearty breakfast. Photo: Geoff Leask

The Guizer Jarl presents a replica squad shield to lucky pupil Jay Leask following raffle draw at Sound Primary School. Photo: Geoff Leask

Pupils at Sound gather round the galley. Photo: Geoff Leask