UPDATED: Low tidal conditions impact on freight sailings

NorthLink's freight vessel Helliar sailing in Lerwick. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

Ferry operator NorthLink says weather and tidal conditions are behind a decision for the Hrossey to leave Aberdeen earlier than her scheduled time tomorrow.

The vessel had been due to sail from Aberdeen at 5pm, stopping at Kirkwall before heading on to Lerwick.

However, she will now leave Aberdeen at the earlier time of 3pm. Her estimated times of arrival in Kirkwall and Lerwick are still on schedule.

Earlier today the ferry operator warned low tidal conditions in Aberdeen were behind delayed freight departures to the isles.

The Hildasay was due to leave port for Lerwick at 6pm tonight [Saturday].

But NorthLink said her departure may be delayed by up to two hours.

Tomorrow’s sailing of the Helliar from Aberdeen to Kirkwall faces similar issues.

She was due to sail from 5pm, having only expected to have arrived in Aberdeen at 1pm. However, her departure has been delayed by five hours.