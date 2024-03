At a previous Althing were (from left) Robina Barton, Kevin Learmonth, chairwoman Karen Fraser, Barbara Fraser and Dennis Leask. Photo: Ryan Taylor

Do kids have too much free time outside of school term? Are parents driven to distraction? Or do school pupils need quality time away from the classroom?

These are just some of the points to be raised at this month’s Althing debate – “the school year is too short”.

Speaking for the motion is Caroline Henderson and Joe Smith. Against is Chris Horrix and Barbara Dinnage.

The debate is due to take place on 16th March at the Lerwick Town Hall.